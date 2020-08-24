

By Benjamin Jumbe



The newly elected vice chairperson for Kampala in the NRM Central Executive Committee Singh Katongole has tipped the government on containing the spread of COVID 19 in kampala and the country at large.

This comes at a time concerns are rising over the growing number of community infections especially in Kampala.

Speaking to Kfm, Katongole said the best way is for president Museveni to crack the whip on leaders at the top flouting the set health guidelines.

He argues that if the leaders are seen to comply, it will be easy for the rest of the Ugandans to follow suite.