By Ritah Kemigisa

Government has committed to compensate families of medical doctors who died of covid19.

This comes as the doctor’s strike under their umbrella body enters day five.

The medics are demanding for among other things; salary enhancement, employment of all doctors and recruitment to vacant jobs and compensation to families of doctors who succumbed to covid19.

According to a statement from the prime minister Robinah Nabbanja, the ministry of gender has been advised to set up a and chair a committee together with the finance and public service ministry and the attorney general and representatives from the doctors association to guide on the legalities and way forward.

She says government will also consider offering scholarships to some orphans of the medical workers who of covid19 provided they studying sciences.

She has advised the ministry of Education and Gender to work out a plan over that.

Nabbanja meanwhile says the president has also committed to clear his outstanding pledge of shs 5billion and has directed the state house controller to effect the payment within the current financial year.