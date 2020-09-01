

Government through the Ministry of Trade and Cooperatives is set to construct 18 border export zones.

This is part of a 2010 Government’s Border Market Program, that was later re-named the Border Export Zone (BEZ) Program to position the country to benefit from regional market opportunities.

While addressing journalists today about the extent of the 5 month Border Export Zone project so far, Trade minister Amelia Kyambadde noted that facilities currently under construction are in Masafu, Busia, Katuna in Kabale and others are in Elegu, and Amuru districts.

She says the Border Export Zone will help increase export earnings resulting from improved trade infrastructure and product value addition.

The Border Export Zones have been funded by the European Union.

For the Second Phase of the Regional Integration Implementation Project (RIIP), £1.7 million have been allocated to develop or start up facilities on each of the BEZ sites as prioritized by the selected border districts.