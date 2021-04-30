By Patrick Ebong & Bill Oketch

The National Physical Planning Board (NPPB) has revealed plans to carry out countrywide demolition of new fuel stations in a move aimed at reducing the risk of fire outbreaks in urban areas.

Amanda Ngabirano, the board chairperson says all fuel stations that were constructed after December 2020 when they issued a directive halting construction of the same are to be brought down.

She said even owners of those illegal fuel stations shall be prosecuted for defying planning board’s directives.

Ngabirano says this poses a serious risk of fire outbreaks since the fuel stations are located in residential areas which are not gazetted for that purpose.

She adds that their teams are moving around the country to sensitize the public for the next 100 days before the actual demolition of new petrol stations can start.

“Petrol stations are supposed to be 3Km apart, but now they are operating 100 metres and less from each other. These petrol stations are going to put many local governments in trouble because of allocating land for petrol stations in ungazetted places,” Ms Ngabirano said in an interview KFM.