By Mike Sebalu

The rope pulling between government and organisers of the now controversial Nyege Nyege festival is far from over.

Ethics and Integrity Minister, Rose Lilly Akello has revealed that government intends to deploy undercover agents at the event venue to capture evidence that the festival promotes immorality.

The festival had earlier been blocked by parliament but after consultations with various stakeholders, the organisers were given the green light and ordered to strictly observe the set guidelines.

Speaking to KFM this morning, Minister Akello said the undercover agents will help expose any immoral behaviour that revellers may engage in.

“They are not free to do anything because last Friday, the Minister of Ethics and Integrity and then the Ministry of National Guidance had a meeting with them and these guidelines were given to them. They told them they are supposed to abide, if they fail, this event will be stopped,” Akello said.

One of the guidelines requires organisers to sign a written undertaking with the Uganda Police Force for purposes of complying with safety measures.

The other is that vulgar language and gestures are strictly prohibited as well as all contraband or narcotic drugs.

The event is scheduled to take place from 15th-18th September 2022 in Jinja.