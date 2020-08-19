Government has promised to procure tablets for pupils in Universal primary schools across the country to facilitate digital learning especially in literacy and numeracy.

The permanent secretary at the education Ministry, Alex Kakooza says that they have partnered with the War child Holland organisation to run a pilot study on whether digital learning among pupils can be attained in the country.

He said that they have started with 50 tablets that have been distributed to primary 3 pupils at Nalongo primary schools in Luwero district .

He notes that if the outcomes are positive, the exercise will be rolled out to all UPE schools across the country.

According to Kakooza, the closure of schools as a result of Covid-19 has taught the government a lesson of the need to go digital as one of the options for continuity of learning.