By Damali Mukhaye

Government says the new abridged curriculum will be implemented for the next three years to enable students who have been automatically promoted to the next class exit gradually.

The government on Sunday released details of the post-covid-19 curriculum seeking to help learners cope under the automatic promotion arrangement.

Initially, the ministry of education had indicated that the abridged curriculum would be implemented for only one year; however sources in the ministry now indicate otherwise.

This means that a student in Senior 2 will continue with the abridged curriculum through senior three and four before existing the Ordinary Level. This particular learner will then revert to the old curriculum when they join Senior 5.

The Minister of Education Janet Museveni in her statement indicated that the new abridged curriculum has been developed for all primary and secondary classes, with the exception of primary 1, senior 1 and senior five that will use the standard curriculum.