Government is set to introduce a comprehensive Land Acquisition Bill, KFM has learnt.

This has been revealed by the state minister for lands Persis Namuganza while opening the second National Land Forum 2022 which kicked off in Kampala on Wednesday, November 16.

Earlier attempts by government to amend article 26 of the constitution to enable compulsory land acquisition of private land by government for development met stiff resistance from various stakeholders.

The minister said this piece of legislation seeks to enable government acquire land for its projects without hindrance arguing that some government projects have stalled due to resistance.

She further revealed that Cabinet on Monday approved the National physical Development Plan policy.