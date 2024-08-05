Government will this week start paying the delayed salaries of civil servants. This has been confirmed by the State Minister of Finance in charge of (General Duties) Mr Henry Musasizi.

Mr Musasizi, who also serves as the Rubanda East legislator was addressing residents of Kyokyezo Parish in Nyamweru sub-county, Rubanda District, where he was monitoring the progress of the Kyokyezo-Butambi road construction.

In Kabale District, primary school teachers went on strike last week over unpaid salaries for June and July. Pupils who reported to school on Monday and Tuesday were sent home due to the absence of teachers.

Minister Musasizi called for patience and discouraged civil servants from resorting to strikes, saying the salary delay is a nationwide issue, not just limited to Kabale.

He attributed the delay in salary payments to a system migration between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Public Service, which affected payrolls.

“We want an interface between Public Service systems and our systems at the Ministry of Finance so that we can be able to manage the payroll better and this took us some time, we closed last month without paying salaries but I want to assure all our civil servants across the country that we shall begin paying and by end of the week, we shall have paid all the salaries,” Musasizi said.