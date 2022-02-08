By Anthony Wesaka

Government is today expected to present before parliament a report on torture and arbitrary arrests in the country.

Last week, the deputy speaker Anita Among tasked the government to present the statement without fail today following the walk out protest by the opposition.

The MPs led by the Leader of Opposition Mathiaus Mpuuga walked out of the house on Thursday protesting what they called government’s delayed response to the alleged torture, missing persons and denial of bail to the MPs Allan Ssewanyana and Muhamad Ssegirinya.

These have vowed not to attend plenary for two weeks until the government responds to their concerns.

Opposition Chief Whip who is also Manjiya County MP John Baptist Nambashe has since told KFM that they are maintaining the protest until the government responds to their demands.