By Juliet Nalwooga

The government has committed to rehabilitate traditional schools across the country for a quality learning environment that is healthy, and safe.

The commitment has been sounded by the First Lady also Education minister Ms Janet Museveni while commissioning the re-built dormitory at Gayaza High School today afternoon.

Last year in March, Corby dormitory got burnt and no life was lost.

She acknowledged that Gayaza like many other schools is in dire need of conditions and needs to be rehabilitated.

She also revealed that the Ministry of Finance was directed by the President to raise Shs2.2 Billion for the school’s perimeter wall which will soon be disbursed.

The first lady meanwhile urged teachers to be patient as government plans to re-open learning institutions next year.