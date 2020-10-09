

By Benjamin Jumbe and Ivan Ssenabulya

Government is to set up a specialized agricultural bank.

This has been revealed by president Museveni during the 58th independence celebrations held at state house Entebbe.

The president said this will help give affordable capital to Ugandan farmers who for long have suffered at the hands of commercial banks.

He also maintained that Uganda is determined to start manufacturing own cars.

The president at the same ceremony launched a book on Uganda’s economy and where it’s headed.

The book titled Musevenomicswas compiled by Operation Wealth Creation and amplifies Museveni’s four pillars to drive the economy; commercial agriculture, industrialization, services and ICT.

Gen Charles Angina is the deputy OWC coordinator says the book also commends the president for his contribution to peace and stability in the country.