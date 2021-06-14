By Damali Mukhaye

The Ministry of Education will today start airing lessons on various radio stations across the country as one of the means to cater for continuity of learning following the closure of schools.

This comes a few days after President Museveni directed all schools across the country to close, as one of the measures to minimise the spread of covid-19 among learners, teachers and parents.

According to the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Alex Kakooza, they will start with Primary Four and Five learners today as the timetables for the rest of the learners are yet to be formulated.

Kakooza says parents and guardians are therefore requested to support learners with radio sets and to also allow them time to tune in to the various radio stations in order to attend the lessons.

According to the schedule, learners will be taken through Social Studies (SST), Mathematics, Science and Islamic Religious Education (IRE) for the next four weeks with each subject set to last 25 minutes on a separate day.