By Benjamin Jumbe

Starting early next year, Uganda is to shift from road to using water transport when importing fuel and other oil products.

This revelation has been made by the commissioner petroleum supply department in the ministry of energy and mineral development, Frank Tukwasibwe, while he was inspecting the ongoing works at the fuel strategic terminal and Lake Victoria transportation project in Entebbe.

The facility is to receive and store over 70 million litres of fuel imported from Kisumu, Kenya.

The commissioner says world over, transportation of fuel products is by water arguing that it comes with several advantages ranging from low transportation costs and less time spent in transit, to elimination of risks of adulteration of fuel among other benefits.

Officials from petroleum importing and supply companies have welcomed the venture saying it will save them huge sums of money involved in importation of fuel and oil products.