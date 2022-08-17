The Minister of Health in charge of primary health care Margaret Muhanga has revealed that government plans to vaccinate children against malaria.

She made the revelation while responding to a matter of national importance raised by Kilak South MP Gilbert Olanya about the high prevalence of malaria in Acholi sub region during plenary last evening.

Olanya said that a report by the Malaria Indicator Survey revealed that hundreds of children below 15 years died of malaria in July 2022.

In response, Muhanga says, Uganda lost about 24 children to malaria in June this year.

She adds that a vaccine has been manufactured to control malaria especially in children and that government is working with other governments abroad that are producing the vaccine.