Government has been asked to invest in sustainable waste management practices to ensure protection of the environment and human life.

This is after at least 18 people were killed following Saturday’s massive landslide that occurred at Kiteezi landfill in Kampala. The incident has been described by many as a disaster that was in the waiting.

Speaking to KFM, the Regional Director of Citizens Concern Africa, Mr. Andrew Mafundo faulted the government for not having effective waste management practices and strict regulations that could prevent such avoidable disasters.

“We must prioritize sustainable waste management practices, protection of the environment, and rights of everybody. Those are vulnerable communities, they must have built so close but where were the regulators?” Mr Mafundo wondered.

“This horrible disaster could have been avoided and at the bottom of it, it’s lack of better waste management practices and stricter regulations to prevent disasters because there was a lot of negligence,” he added.

Mafundo has meanwhile added his voice to those calling for thorough and expeditious investigations into the Kiteezi landfill tragedy so that those responsible can be held accountable.

By Sunday evening according to the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman, Mr Patrick Onyango, 14 people had been rescued and referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital for medical attention, while 18 bodies had been retrieved.

He says rescuers continue to dig through the waste with the hope of finding more survivors after the landslide, which followed heavy rains.