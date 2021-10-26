By Benjamin Jumbe

The Cross Culture Foundation of Uganda has implored the government to amend the constitution to recognize Indigenous Minority groups in the country.

It comes after several years of struggle from members of among others the Maragoli Community and Benet in Mt Elgon Region to be recognized as part of the Ugandan tribes.

Addressing the media in Kampala the Organisation’s executive director Barbara Babwetera says failure to recognize some of these communities has led to their continued discrimination and lack of access to basic services.

She further says the government should consider resettling displaced indigenous Minority Groups like the Batwa and finding a specific budget to support women from these minority groups.