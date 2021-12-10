By Benjamin Jumbe

Parliament has adopted a motion for a resolution of parliament urging the government to strengthen efforts for promoting road safety in Uganda.

Uganda as a member of the United Nations General Assembly that adopted a resolution on “improving global road safety”, has signified its commitment under the Second Decade of Action for Road Safety, to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries by at least 50% by 2030.

Moving the motion, the Member of Parliament for Fortportal Central Division Alex Ruhunda urged the government to increase funding for road safety programmes and activities, human resource and equipment specifically for the department of traffic and road safety in the Ministry of Works and the directorate of Traffic Police.

He also called on the Ministry of Works and Transport to consider reducing the Speed Limit for urban areas, highly built up areas and school zones from 50 Km/ Hr to 30 Km/ Hr.