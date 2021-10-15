By Ivan Ssenabulya

As the country marks the Global Hand Washing Day today, the government is challenged to take to the community campaigns, promoting good hand washing practices.

The appeal is made by the Assistant Program Officer, at Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Mariam Nakaweesa who says need to be told to wash hands properly, even after COVID-19.

According to a recent Twaweza Sauti za Wananchi survey, more Ugandans were washing their hands with soap in 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic but currently a general laxity has been noted.

The survey findings show that 8 out of 10 households (83%) had hand washing facilities with soap, attributed to increased awareness about preventing spread of COVID-19, but recommends that more is done to promote hand hygiene.

October 15th was adopted by the UN General Assembly to mobilize people around the world to improve their handwashing habits, and this year’s theme is; “Our Future is at Hand – Let’s Move Forward Together”

A national commemorative event is to be held at the ministry of Water and Environment in Luzira and the Vice President Jassica Alupo is expected as chief guest.