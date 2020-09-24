By Patience Ahimbisibwe

The Government is proposing to have all teachers tested for Covid-19 ahead of reopening of schools.

According to a source close to the national Covid-19 task force, their proposal is to see all teachers tested before they report to work

However, the ministry of education permanent secretary Alex Kakooza, says while the proposal is ideal, it is not achievable.

He says the country does not have the capacity to do that at the moment.

President Museveni while updating the nation on Covid on Sunday reopened schools to final year students and places of worship but limited them to 70 worshipers.