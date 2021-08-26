By Benjamin Jumbe

The government of Uganda is committed to working with its counterparts of Kenya to ensure all existing Non-Tariff Barriers are eliminated

This comes from the foreign affairs state minister in charge of regional affairs John Mulimba at a time a number of Ugandan exports like sugar and milk remain blocked from accessing the Kenyan market

Speaking at the launch of the Agribusiness Symposium and Expo to be held in Mombasa next month, the minister said the matters have been discussed at the highest level and concluded but what remains is the administrative implementation of the agreed policy.

He is optimistic that the Agribusiness symposium will help Uganda consolidate its market in Kenya, and also be used to address existing Non-Tariff Barriers.