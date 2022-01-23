By Ritah Kemigisa

Bank of Uganda governor Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile has died.

According to a statement from the Bank of Uganda, the longest serving governor of the central bank breathed his last at 5:00am at Nairobi hospital in Kenya.

Aged 72, Mutebile was earlier this month admitted to Nairobi hospital in Kenya after he collapsed on the eve of New Year’s due to diabetes-related complications.

The governor has reportedly been in and out of office due to such complications.

Now tributes have started flowing in from around the country for the deceased great economist and banker.

Journalist Andrew Mwenda was the first to take social media to eulogize the deceased governor as a great architect of Uganda’s economic recovery, an intelligent and generous soul.

Makerere University Vice chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has described Mutebile as a great alumnus of Makerere University who once served as a guild president.

The minister for Agriculture Frank Tumwebaze says the death of Prof Mutebile is a sad loss for Uganda’s financial ecosystem.

He says the deceased governor will be missed as a great and deep mind with bold ideas that managed to hold our economy together with utmost resilience over the decades.

Mutebile was first appointed governor on the central bank on January 1st 2001 and had just started a new term of office for which he was reappointed last year in 2021

He once served as a permanent secretary to the ministry of finance in 1992.