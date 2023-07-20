Government has announced that the late Archbishop emeritus of Mbarara Archdiocese Most Rev. Paul Bakyenga shall be accorded an official burial.

Bakyenga, who was the Archbishop of Mbarara from January 2, 1999, until April 25, 2020, died on Tuesday morning at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala.

While chairing the national organizing committee for the burial of Bakyenga that took place at her office in Kampala, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja revealed that President Museveni has directed her to organize an official burial of the late Bakyenga in honor of his great contribution to the development of the country.

The Archbishop of Mbarara Archdiocese Rt. Rev. Lambert Bainomugisha lauded the government for according Bakyenga an official burial, noting that he was a true patriot.

Bakyenga will be accorded a gun salute in a burial scheduled to be held in Nyamitanga Cathedral on Sunday.