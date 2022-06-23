By Ritah Kemigisa

Education experts have advised the government to increase salaries based on results.

This comes at a time Arts teachers have been on strike over discriminatory salary enhancement with the latest being university lecturers in government universities who have peaked a leaf of the same issue.

On Wednesday, the government through the ministry of public service instructed all teachers to resume duty at their respective workstations by Friday 24th June without fail.

Speaking to KFM, the Uwezo Uganda Executive Director Dr Mary Goretti Nakabugo says the discriminatory enhancement of science teachers is wrong and unfair.

She however underscores the need for result-based enhancement where those who register steady progress among learners are given more.

According to Nakabugo, much as the government is prioritising science subjects that have since been made compulsory, the country hardly registers a one per cent distinction two (D2) in these subjects.

It is from this that she is rallying for better pay for teachers who are doing a better job as evidenced in their performance at national exams.