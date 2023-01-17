The Democratic Party (DP) has urged the government to focus on issues concerning Ugandans in the next financial year budget, 2023/24. Currently, the parliamentary budget committee is scrutinizing budget frameworks for various government ministries and departments that constitute the National Budget Framework Paper for 2023/24 which is estimated to cost over Shs49 trillion.

Speaking to the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, the president of the Uganda Young Democrats, Ismael Kirya said government’s decision to focus on renovations on Kyankwanzi Leadership Training Institute, and State House among others is not pressing compared to the current cost of living Ugandans are going through due to high fuel and food prices.

He added that health services are still in a deplorable state, characterized by lack of medicines and other essential equipment in health facilities across the country which hinders government officials from receiving treatment in local facilities.

Kirya also cited inadequate financing in the education sector which has led to poor quality services offered to the Ugandan young generation, further urging government to focus on such issues instead allocating billions of money to unnecessary issues.