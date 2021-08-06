By Benjamin Jumbe

Government has allayed fears that the country has turned into a dumping ground for covid 19 vaccines.

This follows concerns raised by various stakeholders after Norway donated dozens of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Uganda yet last year banned the use of the same type of vaccine in their own country.

The minister for ICT and national guidance Dr Chris Baryomunsi said it cannot be true that the dumped vaccines are the ones which were donated to Uganda.

Meanwhile, the minister further said after receiving some doses of vaccines this week, government is to start vaccination of students in medical school and health training institutions this month.