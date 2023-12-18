The 2024/25 financial year budget framework paper has revealed an allocation of Shs430 billion for the administration of justice in the 2024/25 national budget.

According to the framework paper, the Supreme Court is expected to handle 120 cases, Court of Appeal 900 cases, the Anti-Corruption Division 320 cases, over 2,000 by the Civil Division, over 3,000 by the Commercial Division, and over 2,000 by the Criminal Division among others.

The Judiciary has also projected that the High Court Circuits and Magistrate Courts will handle 17,000 and 216,000 cases respectively.

The Judiciary also intends to use part of its budget to procure furniture for; six Justices of the Supreme Court, six new Judges, and five Registrars.

An average of 1,896 prisoners would be delivered to courts, 15,000 remand inmates are expected to be linked to criminal justice actors, and 300 cases of Labour disputes are expected to be disposed of at the Industrial Court.

It also plans to procure 70 vehicles for 10 Judges of the High Court, 10 Deputy Registrars, 40 Chief Magistrates, and 10 Grade One Magistrates, and also procure two boats for Courts in island areas.