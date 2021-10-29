BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

The Proposal to have teachers in the private schools earn a uniform salary like that of their counterparts in Government schools is in the offing.

Sources in the Ministry of Education said that the proposal has been undergoing various internal meetings, pending approval by top managers and cabinet.

The source said that the Ministry of Education will then develop the Private Education Training Policy that will regulate operation of private schools in the country.

This followed the concerns of some teachers in private schools being underpaid and sometimes their remuneration coming late.

Meanwhile, the private schools owners led by their chairperson Kasadu kirabira say they do not support the proposal and will reject it.

The ministry of education spokesperson Dr Dennis Mugimba could not be reached for an update on when the policy will be ready.