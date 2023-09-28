By Peter Sserugo | Monitor

The cabinet last week passed a resolution to conduct the national housing and population census starting on May 10, 2024. Speaking to journalists in Kampala on Wednesday, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi said by May next year, the government will have raised the required resources of over Shs130 billion to conduct the enumeration exercise across the country.

“Government has marked the night of May 9 as the new census night preceding the actual population enumeration that will commence on May 10,” Dr Baryomunsi said.

According to him, May 10 shall be a public holiday, and “the process will take a period of at least 10 days.”

In July, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), the body in charge of the exercise postponed the census that was originally scheduled for last month (August) due to delays in the procurement of the required logistics, especially the tablets that were needed to facilitate the digital approach to the exercise.