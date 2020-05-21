By Benjamin Jumbe

Government has appealed to religious leaders across the country to encourage their followers to use the right masks correctly.

This comes days after President Museveni in his latest COVID-19 address pegged relaxing the lockdown on the use of masks to be provided by government in 2 weeks.

The appeal was made by chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa after a courtesy call to the Mufti of Uganda Sheik Shaban Ramathan Mubajje to seek his views on government measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and also know challenges Muslim leaders are facing during Ramathan.

She says many people are not using the right masks as recommended by the ministry of health and those with the right ones do not use them properly, hence the need for the religious leaders to use all platforms to inform their people on the proper use.

Concerns however have been raised over capacity of local firms to produce sufficient masks to be distributed to all Ugandans in just two weeks.

In a meeting with the state minister for investments Evelyne Anite, the firms said they needed atleast 31 days to deliver.

Textile firm Nytil, which government has singled out to work with to produce masks for the 35 million Ugandans has capacity to produce just 250,000 masks per day. This means they need 140 days to make enough masks for the entire population aged 6 years and above.

Although government has now engaged 19 more companies, a report from the Uganda Manufacturers Association shows that the maximum production capacity of all companies is 1,120,300 masks per day.