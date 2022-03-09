By Isaac Mufumba
The Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication has announced a new Board of Directors for Uganda Airlines to replace the one that was suspended in May last year on the orders of President Museveni.
Impeccable sources at the Ministry of Works told Daily Monitor yesterday that the new Board is headed by Ms Priscilla Mirembe Serukka, the Managing Director of Kairos Consult.
Others are Mr Ebrahim Kisoro Sadrudin, a retired pilot; Mr Herbert Kamuntu, managing director of Kachain Logistics; Mr Abdi Karim Moding, a senior field engineer, who is also the country representative of SITA, a multinational information technology company that provides information technology and telecommunication services to the air industry and; Ms Barbara Mirembe Namugambe.
Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/govt-appoints-new-uganda-airlines-board-3742054