BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

The National Covid-19 Task Force chaired by the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja has approved seven groups of people to benefit from the covid-19 cash relief.

These are saloon operators, people who load and offload cargo, taxi drivers, boda boda cyclists and single mothers.

Others are the youth in slum areas and those who were initially dealing in petty businesses before the president declared the second lockdown that affected their daily incomes.

The Minister for ICT and National Guidance Dr. Chris said last evening that the task force resolved to either send mobile money to the most vulnerable people or vouchers to those who do not have mobile money numbers.

He however said that the cash proposals of how much each vulnerable person will receive will be discussed and approved on Monday next week in Cabinet.

Baryomunsi said that the sub-committee comprising officials from the department of Relief and Disaster Preparedness and Ministry of Gender should be able to present the list of beneficiaries on Monday in cabinet to determine how much is needed.