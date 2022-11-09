By Jane Nafula

The Ministry of Health has approved the use of dapivirine vaginal ring (DRV) and long-acting injectable cabotegravir (CAB-LA) as additional optional drugs for preventing HIV/Aids infection in Uganda.

Currently, HIV-negative individuals rely on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) where they take a pill on a daily basis to lower the risk of becoming HIV-positive when exposed to the virus.

But according to Dr. Vincent Bagambe, the director for planning and strategic information at the Uganda Aids Commission (UAC), CAB-LA as an injectable form of PrEP has proved to be highly effective in reducing the risk of HIV acquisition. Read more here.