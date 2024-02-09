Government has approved the removal of Mulago police barracks, currently housing 54 officers and occupying 4 acres of land.

Prime Minister Robinnah Nabbanja confirmed this decision yesterday during an engagement with Members of Parliament.

The announcement sparked concerns from Ms. Betty Nambooze, the shadow minister for internal affairs and Member of Parliament for Mukono Municipality. Nambooze questioned the timing of the relocation, given the already existing shortage of adequate housing for police officers.

She claimed that the number affected by the move is 162 officers, significantly higher than the Prime Minister’s stated figure. Nambooze urged the government to halt the relocation until alternative accommodation is secured for the displaced officers.

“Last year in November, the IGP (Inspector General of Police) promised at the pass out of police officers that government was going to construct 53,000 housing units for police officers with immediate effect and that it was a directive of the president. I would like to know how far this has reached,” Nambooze said.

In response, Prime Minister Nabbanja highlighted the need to remove the barracks to facilitate the expansion of Mulago Hospital.