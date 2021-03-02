By Benjamin Jumbe

Cabinet has approved the resumption of electricity connections.

Government had in 2020 suspended the electricity connection policy where customers were only required to pay 20,000 for inspection with government catering for the connection fees.

The program launched in 2018 and was being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency aimed at connecting 300,000 customers annually but Power distribution company, Umeme Limited said it had been suspended over lack of enough funds to implement it.

However in December last year, the government amended the Electricity Connections Policy to permit self-financing for power connections.

In a statement issued by the ICT and national guidance minister Judith Nabakooba, says resumption of the exercise will start with no pole connections with effect from 8th March.

The new approved costs dictate that an applicant, for instance seeking connection through Umeme pays Shs720,883 for a no-pole connection, while those seeking one pole bare conductor connection pay Shs2.3m.

Applicants seeking one-pole with insulated conductor are required to pay Shs2.7m for a connection.