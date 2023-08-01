By Promise Twinamukye

The Parliament of Uganda has arranged for Mr Muhammad Ssegirinya, the Member of Parliament representing Kawempe North, to travel to Germany for medical treatment after tests revealed lung tumors that cannot be treated in Uganda.

Carrying test results in an envelope from Ecurei, Mengo Hospital, Mr Ssegirinya stated that he would head to Nairobi Hospital for further examinations before proceeding to Germany for comprehensive treatment.

“I am not in good shape. The doctors also found out that I have wounds on my lungs. I have difficulty breathing, and my stomach also hurts a lot. During the night, I feel so hot. I also have hypertension,” he said. Read more