The ministry of finance has been challenged to account to Ugandans for borrowed funds before asking for more loan approvals to clear the current cash crisis.

This comes after the minister of finance Matia Kasaija said parliament needs to urgently approve its loan request if they are to clear the crisis.

The Uganda Debt Network programmes director Mr Julius Kapwepwe wonders where the surplus revenue collection by URA is, describing the cash crisis as an indicator that the country is overdue for restructuring and scaling down.

“The minister needs to tell Ugandans where the money for workshops not done, schools that have not opened, for the Universal secondary programme that has not been funded this FY and such spending area,” said Mr kapwepwe.

Last month, the Uganda Revenue Authority registered a surplus of more than Shs 1 trillion in the period from July to September 2020.

Kapwepwe meanwhile rallies ggovernment has to reduce on unnecessary expenditure if they it is avoid borrowing.

He is government can sell off some of its cars which he says are costing Ugandans instead of delivering services to them.

“Government fleet of vehicles have continued to run even when direct service delivery required areas are at minimal, on the other side the fleet is running all through with bills being slapped onto tax payers,” said Mr Kapwepwe.

According to a November, 11th memo to the ministry permanent secretary, the accountant general has suspended payment of allowances for all its worker except for state house staff, ministry of defense and statutory obligations.