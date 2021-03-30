By Benjamin Jumbe

Koboko District woman MP Margaret Baba Diri has expressed concern over the continued murder of Ugandans in South Sudan.

This follows the shooting of 11 Ugandan drivers along the Juba-Yei road in the last two days.

Raising a matter of national importance on the floor of parliament, Babadidiri said 4 of the drivers were killed on Sunday while 7 were killed yesterday calling on the minister of foreign affairs to take interest in the matter and have it investigated.

Responding to the concerns, the minister of internal affairs Obiga Kania said the ministry of foreign affairs was aware of the matter and Uganda’s embassy in south Sudan is following it up.