

As schools prepare to reopen for finalists next month, government is asked to create a favourable environment that will enable pregnant students register and sit for their final examinations.

The call is made by Girl Child Initiative Uganda, a Non-Government Organisation that promotes the reproductive rights of the girl child.

According to the executive director of the initiative, Nickson Segawa, ministry of education officials must bear in mind the fact that covid-19 induced lockdown was long and tempting to idle leaners.

He also says that whatever the circumstances girls should be given the chance to complete their studies since they also have a right to education.