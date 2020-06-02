

Government has been tasked to explain circumstances under which it allowed the four URA staff to resign and were not arrested.

Commissioners Dickson Kateshumbwa, Henry Saka, Silajji Kanyesigye Baguma, and Samuel Kahima tendered in their resignations last Friday.

Of the four commissioners who resigned, three were accused of engineering a Shs195 billion tax waiver in a multi-billion deal involving the purchase of Sadolin Paints by Japanese firm, the Kansai Paint in 2017.

Now the Kalungu west county Member of Parliament Joseph Ssewungu says there is need to investigate the four officials arguing that it would be unfair to let them free.

He also wonders why they were allowed to resign yet the officials in the office of the prime minister were arrested even before they could defend themselves.