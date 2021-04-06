BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

The leadership of traders operating in South Sudan have asked the government to ban Ugandans from traveling to South Sudan because it is no longer safe for them.

The call follows three tragic incidents involving a number of Ugandans who were shot dead and others injured.

The group dubbed, the Joint Action for Redemption of Ugandan Traders in Sudan, an association that units Ugandans operating in South Sudan, say that they have been trying to reach their line minister, Amelia Kyambadde, to voice their concern, all in vain.

The association’s chairperson Rashid Manafa says they want to meet the government and tell them why South Sudanese hate Ugandans and also tell them the reason behind the killing of Ugandans.

He also asked Government to issue a ban on Ugandans from traveling to South Sudan because as the association, they have tried to talk to Ugandans who have refused to heed to their advice because there are jobless.

The Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affair, Arthur Kafeero says government of Uganda is still in talks with the government of south Sudan to ensure safety of Ugandans and their goods pledging that the issue will be resolved soon.

He also says that the government last week issued a travel advisory urging all Ugandans traders to exercise caution while trading in South Sudan as the talks continue.