

Scientists have asked government to start carrying out random Covid-19 testing of learners and teachers in schools that have re-opened for finalists.

According to Dr Andrew Kambugu, the director of Infectious Diseases Institute of Makerere University, this will help government to get a real picture of infections in institutions so that they can make a more informed decision.

Dr Kambugu now asks the ministry to come up with more innovations to address the problem of infection in schools.

The world health organisation says much as children are not immune to covid19, they are less vulnerable to the infection as compared to adults.

Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, the director of Uganda Virus Research Institute says government does not have adequate resources to test all learners and teachers but those with Covid-19 symptoms are being tested.