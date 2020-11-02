

Government is asked to change its approach towards gender equality and empowerment of women if the promises made in the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action 25 years ago are to be realised.

The remark is made by Peace Twine, the Executive Director Ruth Fund Uganda, as the women’s movement in Uganda assesses the gains and challenges in the implementation of the BDPfA and impact on the lives of women and girls.

In a report compiled by Akina Mama WaAfrica, she challenges the women of Uganda to use the BDPfA as a tool to hold government accountable on the 12 areas of concern.

She says as the world marks 25 years since Beijing, a number of gains made for women and girls are being lost.

Twine says Uganda has great infrastructure development, but unfortunately does not match human development.

“Figures show improved access to education, but there are issues with quality, retention and completion especially women and girls from marginalised communities”, says Twine in the AMWA report.

She also notes that there are many progressive development frameworks, instruments and policies and tools but there have not been effectively implemented.