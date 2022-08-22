By Ritah Kemigisa

The Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO) has appealed to the government to carry out an independent audit on the Isimba power dam and other power plants in the country.

This comes at a time, the country is faced with load shedding following the temporary shutdown of the 183 megawatt power plant in Kayunga.

However AFIEGO executive director Dickens Kamugisha says without a comprehensive audit on all power projects, the current probe on the dam will be a waste of time since it will not address all the issues at hand especially where the excess power goes.

According to Kamugisha, it is important that power purchase agreements are made transparent enough.