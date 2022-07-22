By MOSES NDHAYE

Civil society organizations have asked the government to carry out wide consultation among the stakeholders as they demand to formulate a special policy to allow school-going children who get pregnant to stay in class despite the pregnancy.

According to Vivian Kityo, the director of Wakisa Ministries, an organization that cares for and provides support to pre-teen and teenage girls with unwanted pregnancies says the government should ensure that the policies formulated to favor the girls to freely stay in class without getting stigmatized and discriminated.

She says many of the victims refuse to stay in school, while pregnant because they fear being ridiculed by other students.

Therefore, the proposed government should designate special places for these girls to access education.

She made the remarks while receiving an assortment of items that Stanbic bank gave out to teenage girls with unwanted pregnancies who are currently being looked after at the pregnancy crisis center in the Wakiso district.