Government has been challenged to develop Wii Gweng, the resting place of St Janani Luwum in Mucwini sub-county, Kitgum district into a befitting, dignified memorial and pilgrimage site.

The call was made by Olara Otunnu who is a co-chair of the national organizing committee of St Janani Luwum Memorial in his recent article in the Daily Monitor.

According to Otunnu, it is unfortunate that Luwum’s day is little appreciated, and yet his martyrdom marked the pivotal turning point for the fate of the Idi Amin regime and the subsequent liberation of Uganda.

Otunnu argues that it is astonishing 46 years after the martyrdom of Luwum, there is hardly anything to show in his homeland, nor in the ecclesiastical province of his stewardship.

Today marks 46 years after Luwum, the former Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Zaire was killed on February 16, shortly after delivering a note of protest to Amin against the torture of citizens, arbitrary killings, and unexplained disappearances of civilians and soldiers.

This year’s St Janan Luwum day is being celebrated in Mucwini, Kitgum district under the theme ‘United for service and growth.’