By Moses Ndhaye

The Woman member of parliament for the Gulu District Sharon Balmoyi has underscored the need for the government to continue distributing free masks to vulnerable communities to protect them from contracting COVID-19.

She says some people are recycling disposable masks because they cannot afford to buy new masks on a daily basis.

The MP made the remarks while receiving a donation of an assortment of personal protective equipment for COVID-19 from the Joint medical stores which will be distributed to the front line health workers in the district.

She says Gulu is among the districts which are currently among the districts experiencing the spite of COVID-19 cases.