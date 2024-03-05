As Uganda prepares to join the rest of the world in commemorating the International Women’s Day on March 8, 2024, the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) has implored the government to empower men economically in a bid to stop acts of domestic violence.

NEED secretary general, Mr Asuman Odaka says that the high levels of poverty and unemployment in Uganda are driving men to commit crimes related to domestic violence.

He says if men are empowered, they will have no time to engage in fights with their wives which will also give women a peace of mind to concentrate on improving the social welfare of their families.

“A hungry family will always be an angry family. Flights will be a habit anytime you can’t take your child to school, if you can’t put food on the table and if you can’t provide basic needs of the family,” said Odaka.