Activists under the Centre for Policy Analysis (CEPA) a research think tank based in Kampala have appealed to government to fast-track the introduction of new proposed traffic regulations to lower the speed driving limit in urban areas to 30km per hour.

The recommended speed limit is 50km per hour in towns and trading centres and 70km per hour on highways.

In April 2022, the Ministry of Works and Transport revealed that the new law is government’s commitment to implement the United Nations General Assembly resolution which proclaimed a decade of action road safety 2021-2030.

Speaking on the sidelines of a key stakeholders’ consultative meeting on the speed limit regulations in Uganda, the head of programmes and policy development at CEPA, Timothy Chemonges said this should be implemented to reduce the rate of road carnage.

The consultative meeting brought together civil society group proprietors, and leaders of bus, truck and commuter taxi drivers.

According to the data from the police annual crime report, last year between January to December, at least four people were killed per road crash and there were over 21,470 road crash victims.