The restored Kenyan ban on the importation of milk powder into the country has drawn mixed reactions from the business community and relevant stakeholders.

The Kenya Dairy Board which has since halted the issuance of import permits says its decision seeks to cushion local processors and farmers from surplus production and low prices in anticipation of the long rains.

Speaking to KFM, the Private Sector Foundation Uganda executive director, Stephen Asiimwe and the executive director of Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises, John Walugembe agree that the decision kills the spirit of regional integration.

Asiimwe says the decision is unfortunate, selfish, unfair and a trade provocation on Uganda which has allowed Kenya’s milk investors like Brookside limited conduct business here.

Walugembe, however, urges the government of Uganda to strike back at Kenya saying they should not make sacrifices for others who are not interested in creating an enabling and fair ground for trade.

“We need to start retaliating because not all things can be solved primarily through negotiations. If Uganda feels aggrieved, it should be able to retaliate and this should be able to create the environment for meaningful negotiations with our friends because every time we negotiate with them they don’t negotiate in good faith, ” Walugembe said.